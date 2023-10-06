Nobel per la Pace 2023, vince Narges Mohammadi: in prima linea nella lotta contro l'oppressione delle donne in Iran

La donna è stata arrestata più volte ed è ancora in prigione

Nobel per la Pace 2023, vince Narges Mohammadi: in prima linea nella lotta contro l'oppressione delle donne in Iran
Nobel per la Pace 2023, vince Narges Mohammadi: in prima linea nella lotta contro l'oppressione delle donne in Iran
di Redazione web
2 Minuti di Lettura
Venerdì 6 Ottobre 2023, 13:57

Il Comitato norvegese per il Nobel ha deciso di assegnare il Premio Nobel per la pace 2023 a Narges Mohammadi per la sua lotta contro l'oppressione delle donne in Iran e per la promozione dei diritti umani e della libertà per tutti.

Mohammadi ha pagato a caro prezzo le sue battaglie.

Il regime iraniano l'ha arrestata 13 volte, condannata cinque volte e condannata a un totale di 31 anni di carcere e 154 frustate. Mohammadi è ancora in prigione.

Mohammadi in carcere

Il comitato per il Nobel, assegnando il premio per la pace, ha affermato che «la coraggiosa lotta di Narges Mohammadi ha comportato enormi costi personali. Il regime iraniano l'ha arrestata 13 volte, condannata cinque volte e condannata a un totale di 31 anni di carcere e 154 frustate». Mohammadi è ancora detenute nel famigerato carcere di Evin e il comitato ha espresso l'auspicio che l'Iran rilasci l'attivista.

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA