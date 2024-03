Lorenzo Musetti batte Ben Shelton in due set a Miami e stasera sfida Alcaraz, oggi anche Sinner-O'Connell

M🇮🇹U🇮🇹S🇮🇹E🇮🇹T🇮🇹T🇮🇹I @Lorenzo1Musetti reaches the fourth round at a Masters 1000 for the 8th time in his career, by taking out Shelton 6-4 7-6(5)! @MiamiOpen | #MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/s9zqYO62pC