Michael Gambon, morto Albus Silente di “Harry Potter”: l'attore aveva 82 anni

L'attore Michael Gambon è morto in ospedale all'età di 82 anni. Era noto soprattutto per aver interpretato il professor Albus Silente in sei degli otto film di Harry Potter. Sir Michael è apparso anche in Fantastic Mr Fox, ha interpretato il detective francese Maigret e ha recitato in The Singing Detective.

Actor and Harry Potter star Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82 https://t.co/M2K4FGNlah — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) September 28, 2023

La vedova e il figlio hanno detto che il loro «amato marito e padre» è morto pacificamente con la famiglia al suo fianco dopo aver sofferto di polmonite.