David di Michelangelo «è pornografia», la preside lo fa vedere agli alunni e viene licenziata

Principal Hope Carrasquilla of Tallahassee Classical School was pressured to resign after several parents complained that her 6th Grade art lesson was pornographic.



Her art lesson was of Michelangelo's David, one of the world’s most famous sculptures.



This is DeSantis' Florida.

— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) March 24, 2023