Vip da giovani, i fotomontaggi
delle star fanno impazzire il web

I Vip da giovani i fotomontaggi delle star fanno impazzire il web
Vi piacerebbe trovarvi faccia a faccia con voi stessi nel passato? Vedere come siete cambiati e in qualche caso, perché no, anche migliorati? Ci ha pensato Ard Gelinck, un digital artist olandese che ha avuto l'idea di photoshoppare attori, cantanti e rockstar insieme alla loro versione giovane creando una gallery di immagini davvero divertente. Da Madonna a Freddy Mercury, da Sylvester Stallone a Kate Moss: il risultato è ovviamente virale.


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#Repost @freddiemercuryclub with @get_repost ・・・ #10yearchallenge ❤ . "I don't worry about my age because I know I look beautiful anyway... 😍😏 But having said that, I just think that sometimes age is a good quality because age means experience. And I'm using all the experience I've gathered over the years to benefit by. And to be honest I don't worry about it because why should anybody worry about age because there's nothing you can do about it. You can't get younger. And as far as I'm concerned I just want to pack in as much of life and fun and having a good time as much as I can within the years I have." -Freddie Mercury (From an interview in 1985) . 👉P.S. Words to live by...💪 . 📷 Many of you guys asked me to post this photo so here! Credits and thanks to @ardgelinck for making it🙏 . #FreddieMercury #age

Un post condiviso da Ard Gelinck (@ardgelinck) in data:

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

Sabato 2 Febbraio 2019, 12:51 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 02-02-2019 16:56

DIVENTA FAN DEL CORRIERE ADRIATICO

Magnini e Giorgia Palmas «Matrimonio e figli? Noi siamo già una famiglia»
Filippo Magnini e Giorgia Palmas «Matrimonio e figli? Siamo già una famiglia»
​Marta Flavi: «Costanzo? Nemmeno ricordo di essere stata sposata con lui»
​Marta Flavi: «Costanzo? Nemmeno ricordo di essere stata sposata con lui»
Michelle Hunziker e la dentiera, l'esilarante video su Instagram
Michelle Hunziker e la dentiera, l'esilarante video della showgirl su Instagram
Isola, Nicoletta Larini e Stefano Bettarini: «Stavolta non prenderà sbandate»
Isola, Nicoletta Larini e Stefano Bettarini: «Stavolta niente sbandate»
Patrizia Pellegrino e il tradimento del marito: «Choc, saputo dai giornali»
Patrizia Pellegrino e il tradimento del marito: «Choc, saputo dai giornali»
Alessia Fabiani "Letterina": «Il mio servizio militare al femminile, un reality»
Alessia Fabiani "Letterina": «Il mio servizio militare al femminile, un reality»
Elena Santarelli, la foto con il figlio Giacomo malato: «Quello che ti toglie il respiro»
Elena Santarelli, la foto col figlio Giacomo malato: «Lui, quello che ti toglie il respiro»
Belen e la foto sexy sul letto strana richiesta di un fan: «Ti vorrei vicina per...»
Belen e la foto sexy sul letto, la strana richiesta di un fan: «Ti vorrei vicina per...»
Baby George si presenta a una passante con un nome finto: «Ciao, sono Archie»
Baby George si presenta a una passante con un nome finto: «Ciao, sono Archie»
Silvia Provvedi e il mistero di "Malefix": «Giorgio, è l'erede del clan De Stefano»
Silvia Provvedi e il mistero di "Malefix": «Giorgio, è l'erede del clan De Stefano»
Chiara Ferragni in lacrime al funerale dell'ex manager straziante saluto ad Alessio
Chiara Ferragni in lacrime al funerale dell'ex manager: straziante saluto ad Alessio
Naike Rivelli hot: «Mi piace stare sempre nuda, ma non faccio sesso da 2 anni»
Naike Rivelli hot: «Mi piace stare nuda ma non faccio sesso da due anni»
Paola Di Benedetto e Federico Rossi in crisi per colpa di De Martino
Paola Di Benedetto e Federico Rossi in crisi per colpa di Stefano De Martino
«Meghan Markle e Harry non vivono più insieme», l'indiscrezione choc
«Meghan Markle e il principe Harry non vivono più insieme», l'indiscrezione choc
Sgarbi a Barbara D'Urso: «Mi sto annoiando» Replica al vetriolo
Vittorio Sgarbi a Barbara D'Urso: «Mi sto annoiando». La replica al vetriolo
Francesca Fioretti, primi sorrisi a un anno dalla morte di Davide Astori
Francesca Fioretti, primi sorrisi a un anno dalla morte di Davide Astori
Elisa Isoardi, dedica a Salvini: «E' finita, ma è stata la storia più seria della mia vita»
Elisa Isoardi, "dedica" a Salvini: «E' finita ma è stata la storia più seria della mia vita»
Giorgia Palmas incinta e il giallo del pancino Filippo Magnini infuriato
Giorgia Palmas incinta e il giallo del pancino. Filippo Magnini infuriato
Costanza allatta al seno la figlia Stella: «Avere sempre la tett* pronta è impagabile»
Costanza Caracciolo allatta al seno la figlia Stella: «Avere sempre la tett* pronta è impagabile»
Ambra Angiolini e Massimiliano Allegri: forse in arrivo un bebè
Ambra Angiolini e Massimiliano Allegri: forse in arrivo un bebè