Archie, il battesimo del royal baby:
prima foto ufficiale con Meghan ed Harry

Archie, il battesimo del royal baby: la prima foto ufficiale con Meghan ed Harry
Oggi Archie il figlio di Meghan ed Harry, duca e duchessa di Sussex, Archie, è stato battezzato nella cappella privata del castello di Windsor. Questa fotografia ufficiale è stata scattata nel Green Drawing Room del Castello di Windsor da Chris Allerton. Subito è stata postata nei profili social della casa reale ingles e ha registrato un record di like e commenti.
 
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

Sabato 6 Luglio 2019, 17:28 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 06-07-2019 17:43

