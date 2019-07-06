Archie, il battesimo del royal baby: la prima foto ufficiale con Meghan ed Harry

LEGGI L'EDIZIONE DIGITALE
Archie, il battesimo del royal baby:
prima foto ufficiale con Meghan ed Harry
Oggi Archie il figlio di Meghan ed Harry, duca e duchessa di Sussex, Archie, è stato battezzato nella cappella privata del castello di Windsor. Questa fotografia ufficiale è stata scattata nel Green Drawing Room del Castello di Windsor da Chris Allerton. Subito è stata postata nei profili social della casa reale ingles e ha registrato un record di like e commenti.
Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie was Christened at the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle. This photograph was taken in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle by Chris Allerton. Seated (left to right): The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke of Sussex, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, The Duchess of Sussex, The Duchess of Cambridge. â€‹Standing (left to right): The Prince of Wales, Ms Doria Ragland, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Lady Jane Fellowes, The Duke of Cambridge.
Sabato 6 Luglio 2019, 17:28 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 06-07-2019 17:43
