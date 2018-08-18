Baby boom all'ospedale in Arizona
16 infermiere incinte nello stesso reparto

Baby boom all'ospedale in Arizona, 16 infermiere incinte nello stesso reparto
Dire baby boom è poco: all'ospedale per il Banner Desert Medical Center di Mesa (Arizona) è record di gravidanze. Sedici infermiere dello stesso reparto di terapia intensiva partoriranno tra ottobre e gennaio. La notizia si è diffusa sui media americani dopo il passaparola su Facebook.
 

È proprio sul social network che le infermiere, condividendo post e foto, hanno constatato che in 16 aspettavano un bebè. «Questi bambini saranno fortunati ad avere così tante bellissime mamme infermiere», scrive su Instagram Ashely Adkins pubblicando la foto delle 16 professioniste, tutte con il pancione.
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

Sabato 18 Agosto 2018, 18:37 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 18-08-2018 18:42

DIVENTA FAN DEL CORRIERE ADRIATICO

Lascia tre cani chiusi in auto sotto il sole Ottantenne denunciato
Lascia tre cani chiusi in auto sotto il sole, ottantenne denunciato a Tarquinia
Passeggia in centro, in mano machete di 64 cm Arrestato un giovane
Passeggia in centro, in mano un machete di 64 cm: arrestato ragazzo di 23 anni
Lotto e Superenalotto di oggi, sabato 18 agosto 2018: le estrazioni in diretta dalle 20
Lotto e Superenalotto di oggi, sabato 18 agosto 2018: le estrazioni in diretta dalle 20
Lavoravano 12 ore nei campi per 10 euro: alla paga sottratti i soldi per il vitto
12 ore nei campi per 10 euro: alla paga sottratti i soldi per il vitto (lenticchie)
Ragazza cade nello spazio tra banchina e treno «Un immigrato mi ha salvata»
Ragazza cade nello spazio tra banchina e treno. «Un immigrato mi ha salvata»
Febbre del Nilo, quarta vittima in Veneto l'emergenza non si ferma
Febbre del Nilo, quarta vittima in Veneto: l'emergenza non si ferma
Ricatto "hot" dopo aver pattuito un incontro sessuale su internet: due arrestati
Ricatto "hot" dopo aver pattuito incontro sessuale su internet: due arrestati
Dipendente delle Poste furbetto: dirottava versamenti dei clienti sul proprio conto
Dipendente delle Poste furbetto: dirottava i versamenti dei clienti sul proprio conto
Coca e moto a tutta velocità Preso un Casamonica feriti due militari
Coca e moto a tutta velocità: arrestato un Casamonica, feriti due militari
Il senatore Airola del M5S ha tentato il suicidio Salvato dalla sorella
Il senatore Airola del M5S ha tentato il suicidio: salvato dalla sorella