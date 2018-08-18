LEGGI L'EDIZIONE DIGITALE
Baby boom all'ospedale in Arizona
16 infermiere incinte nello stesso reparto
Dire baby boom è poco: all'ospedale per il Banner Desert Medical Center di Mesa (Arizona) è record di gravidanze. Sedici infermiere dello stesso reparto di terapia intensiva partoriranno tra ottobre e gennaio. La notizia si è diffusa sui media americani dopo il passaparola su Facebook.
È proprio sul social network che le infermiere, condividendo post e foto, hanno constatato che in 16 aspettavano un bebè. «Questi bambini saranno fortunati ad avere così tante bellissime mamme infermiere», scrive su Instagram Ashely Adkins pubblicando la foto delle 16 professioniste, tutte con il pancione.
Look at all of the ICU nurses pregnant at my hospital!! We are all due between October and January. These babies are lucky to have such amazing Nurse mamas! 🤰🏻❤️💉 _________________________________ Instagram @ashleyadkinsrn YouTube.com/ashleyadkinsrn Facebook.com/ashleyadkinsrn www.ashleyadkinsrn.org #ashleyadkinsrn #nursing #RN #BSN #ICU #nrsng #nursingstudent #nursingschool #studentnurse #registerednurse #LPN #CNA #ADN #ICURN #scrubs #scrublife #CCRN #ER #PA #pharm #pharmacy #meds #pathology #physiology #anatomy
È proprio sul social network che le infermiere, condividendo post e foto, hanno constatato che in 16 aspettavano un bebè. «Questi bambini saranno fortunati ad avere così tante bellissime mamme infermiere», scrive su Instagram Ashely Adkins pubblicando la foto delle 16 professioniste, tutte con il pancione.
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
Sabato 18 Agosto 2018, 18:37 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 18-08-2018 18:42
DIVENTA FAN DEL CORRIERE ADRIATICO