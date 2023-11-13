Elicottero militare Usa precipita nel Mediterraneo orientale, 5 morti: incidente durante un'esercitazione

Elicottero militare americano precipita nel Mediterraneo orientale. Cinque soldati americani sono morti nello schianto di un Sikorsky MH-60 Seahawk impegnato in un'esercitazione. Lo ha reso noto il Comando statunitense in Europa (Eucom), secondo cui «durante una missione di rifornimento in volo di routine come parte dell'addestramento militare, un velivolo statunitense con a bordo cinque soldati ha subito un incidente e si è schiantato nel Mar Mediterraneo. Tutti e cinque i militari sono morti».

Eucom: «Non ci sono indicazioni di un'attività ostile»

Five US Army Special Operations forces have died in a helicopter crash in Eastern Mediterranean Sea. The troops were crew members of an MH-60 that was on a refueling training mission when the aircraft crashed off the coast of Cyprus. https://t.co/5mGC8voDzs — Ryan Chan 陳家翹 (@ryankakiuchan) November 12, 2023

L'incidente sarebbe avvenuto il 10 novembre a 50 chilometri a sud di Cipro.

Today off the coast of Cyprus there has been a search and rescue operation underway for a 'helicopter that crash landed' approximately 30 nautical miles southeast of Larnaca.



🇺🇸 US Navy P-8 Poseidons have been seen operating around the NOTAMd search area. https://t.co/E9JY0o9s8r pic.twitter.com/ZWucom5LFv — EISNspotter🇮🇪 (@EISNspotter) November 11, 2023

Gli Stati Uniti hanno schierato un gruppo d'attacco di portaerei nell'area come parte degli sforzi per evitare che la guerra tra Israele e Hamas si trasformi in un conflitto regionale. Sui siti che tracciano le attività aeronautiche militari e civile sono stati rilevati velivoli militari di pattugliamento che circuitavano sulla zona in cui sarebbe caduto l'elicottero. Ascoltati anche dialoghi fra torri di controllo cipriote.

Last night at 23:50z Nicosia ATC requested #EDGE60 (possibly a USAF CN-235) to confirm this, I did not hear any further follow up. pic.twitter.com/3g8s1wCPbJ — EISNspotter🇮🇪 (@EISNspotter) November 11, 2023