Elicottero militare Usa precipita nel Mediterraneo orientale, 5 morti: incidente durante un'esercitazione

Il Comando statunitense in Europa (Eucom): «Non ci sono indicazioni di un'attività ostile»

Lunedì 13 Novembre 2023, 00:19

Elicottero militare americano precipita nel Mediterraneo orientale. Cinque soldati americani sono morti nello schianto di un Sikorsky MH-60 Seahawk  impegnato in un'esercitazione. Lo ha reso noto il Comando statunitense in Europa (Eucom), secondo cui «durante una missione di rifornimento in volo di routine come parte dell'addestramento militare, un velivolo statunitense con a bordo cinque soldati ha subito un incidente e si è schiantato nel Mar Mediterraneo. Tutti e cinque i militari sono morti».

Eucom: «Non ci sono indicazioni di un'attività ostile»

L'incidente sarebbe avvenuto il 10 novembre a 50 chilometri a sud di Cipro.

In una nota precedente, Eucom aveva chiarito che «non ci sono indicazioni di un'attività ostile» che abbia coinvolto l'aereo nell'incidente avvenuto due giorni fa. Una precisazione decisiva in questo periodo in cui Hezbollah ha più volte ricordato ciò che il Pentagono sa bene: nel suo arsenale figurano missili a lunga gittata.

Gli Stati Uniti hanno schierato un gruppo d'attacco di portaerei nell'area come parte degli sforzi per evitare che la guerra tra Israele e Hamas si trasformi in un conflitto regionale. Sui siti che tracciano le attività aeronautiche militari e civile sono stati rilevati velivoli militari di pattugliamento che circuitavano sulla zona in cui sarebbe caduto l'elicottero. Ascoltati anche dialoghi fra torri di controllo cipriote.

