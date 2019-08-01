Claudia Schiffer torna in copertina:
la top model tedesca senza veli

Claudia Schiffer torna in copertina: la top model senza veli per Vogue
Il ritorno di Claudia Schiffer. La celebre rivista di moda "Vogue" accoglie nuovamente, dopo 25 anni, la top model tedesca. Claudia Schiffer, la cui ultima copertina risale al febbraio del 1994, e Stephanie Seymour (anche lei torna dopo un'assenza di 32 anni datata giugno 1987) sono le cover girl del nuovo numero di Vogue Italia, in edicola dal 2 agosto. Per l'occasione, le due super-modelle si sono ritratte «da sole», in un doppio scatto con e senza abiti, sotto la supervisione della fotografa Collier Schorr.

Le immagini sono infatti un omaggio al «female gaze», lo sguardo femminile con cui la fotografa newyorchese ha scelto di ritrarre due icone nella bellezza della loro maturità. Si tratta di una citazione esplicita degli autoritratti di Helmut Newton, nei quali il maestro posizionava sul set uno specchio dove le modelle potessero guardarsi per essere poi loro stesse a scattare la foto, con l'ausilio di un cable release. La differenza è che questa volta dietro la macchina fotografica c'è una donna, Collier Schorr, e che Schiffer (48 anni) e Seymour (51) non sono più le adolescenti di alcune tra le immagini più iconiche di Newton, ma donne reali e consapevoli. «Quando ritrai donne come Stephanie e Claudia, che rappresentano letteralmente il lessico della posa nella fotografia di moda - racconta Collier - ci sono atteggiamenti che vogliono o non vogliono fare. Non c'è nulla, in queste immagini, che Claudia non volesse fare, se non era convinta, semplicemente cambiava gesto». «In diversi casi - aggiunge Schiffer - sono stata io a scattare la foto, ovviamente dopo che era stata preparata da Collier». Negli scatti, dice Stephanie Seymour, «vedo una madre. Una moglie. Vedo tutte le cose che devo fare in una giornata. Vedo tutte le mie responsabilità»
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

SHE IS BACK ✨ CLAUDIA BY CLAUDIA @claudiaschiffer back on our cover after 25 years! in @ysl photographed by @collierschorrstudio styled by @vanessareidofficial! Check out our August Issue on Newsstands August 6th! “The concept was to take the framework of some of Helmut Newton’s most seminal studio shoots, especially the “auto-portraits”. Theoretically, the women in these photographs by Newton were “making” their own portraits in that very brief moment that they are looking at themselves in mirrors and releasing the camera’s shutter with a cable release. The idea for my story evolved into me stepping into the shoes of Helmut Newton and being shown in the mirrors’ reflections, photographing Claudia and Stephanie.”(...) “When you are photographing women such as Stephanie and Claudia, who are literally like the walking lexicons of fashion gesture in photography, there are things they will and will not do. There’s not one thing that you see in these photographs that Claudia didn’t want to do – if she didn’t want to do it, she changed it.” #CollierSchorr See more via link in bio. Full credits: #ClaudiaSchiffer @dmanagementgroup Editor in chief @efarneti Creative director @ferdinandoverderi Casting directors @pg_dmcasting @samuel_ellis @ DM Fashion Studio Interview @pimcharlottecotton Make-up @hiromi_ueda @artandcommerce Hair @garygillhair @streetersagency Manicure @louimarie_nails @jaqmanagement Set design @tomotattle @streetersagency Executive producer @sylviafarago

Un post condiviso da Vogue Italia (@vogueitalia)

Giovedì 1 Agosto 2019, 13:05 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 01-08-2019 15:30

