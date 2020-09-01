Kate Middleton sempre più low cost, ecco l'abito Zara da 10 euro indossato dalla Duchessa

Kate Middleton sempre più low cost: se la duchessa di Cambridge ci ha abituati a sfoderare abiti Zara che vanno puntualmente sold out, stavolta si è davvero superata. Kate, in collegamento video con la commissione del contest fotografico Hold Still, ha indossato un maxidress riconosciuto dal web come un modello del colosso del fast fashion in saldo al modico prezzo di 9.95 euro.
La Duchessa sul profilo Instagram di Kensington Palace ha infatti scelto le 100 foto migliori inviate al contest. Hold still era stato lanciato nel maggio scorso per mostrare il lato umano della pandemia. La brutta notizia? Non cercate l'abito, perché ovviamente è sold out. Per aggiudicarselo bisognava avere occhio: proprio quello di Kate, che oltre a dimostrare ancora una volta di essere una vera trendsetter, compra in saldo come tutte noi.
Ultimo aggiornamento: 15:22 © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
Introducing the #HoldStill2020 judging panel: - The Duchess of Cambridge - Director of @NationalPortraitGallery, Nicholas Cullinan - Writer and poet, Lemn Sissay MBE (@sissaylemn) - Chief Nursing Officer for England, Ruth May - 2018 Portrait of Britain Winner, Maryam Wahid (@MaryamWb) From the 31,598 submissions, these amazing judges have chosen one hundred images that will feature in a gallery without walls – a one of a kind digital exhibition – which will launch on Monday 14th September. "I wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone who has entered and taken part. And a big thank you to my fellow judges. I hugely appreciate the time and dedication that they have shown towards the project.” - The Duchess of Cambridge
NOTIFICHE ABBONAMENTI
LOGOUT