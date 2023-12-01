Million Day e Million Day Extra, ecco i numeri vincenti delle estrazioni di oggi (1 dicembre 2023) che valgono più di un milione di euro

Primo giorno di dicembre per tentare la fortuna con Million Day e Million Day Extra per centrare il colpo che vale più di un milione di euro: anche oggi come del resto tutti i giorni una doppia chance. Venerdì 1 dicembre, tutti pronti per un altro appuntamento con Million Day e Million Day Extra. La prima estrazione alle ore 13 e poi, quella tradizionale, delle 20,30 per provare a centrare il bersaglio grosso.

Potrete seguire le due estrazioni in diretta su corriereadriatico.it nel consueto appuntamento con i due giochi che permettono di vincere un milione di euro indovinando i cinque numeri estratti.

Il 13 aprile scorso la fortuna ha baciato le Marche: un ignoto giocatore ha vinto un milione di euro al Risto Bar di Gagliole in provincia di Macerata.

Intanto sabato 25 novembre è stata centrata una nuova vincita da 1.000.000 € con l’estrazione delle 20:30 del MillionDay. Sono 272 le vincite milionarie dal lancio del MillionDay

Al Million Day e Million Day-Extra comunque non si vince solo indovinando i cinque numeri estratti per ognuno dei giochi, ma anche con 4, 3 e 2. Per tentare la buona sorte basta un euro, ma si possono sviluppare anche sistemi fino ad un massimo di 9 numeri.

Segui allora in diretta l'estrazione di oggi, 1 dicembre 2023, alle 13 e poi alle 20.30



MILLION DAY I NUMERI VINCENTI DI OGGI VENERDI' 1 DICEMBRE 2023

ore 13:

ore 20.30:



MILLION DAY EXTRA, I NUMERI VINCENTI DI OGGI VENERDI' 1 DICEMBRE 2023

ore 13:

ore 20.30:

MILLION DAY, LE ULTIME ESTRAZIONI

GIOVEDI' 30 NOVEMBRE 2023 ORE 13: 18 - 22 - 26 - 39 - 51 ORE 20.30: 8 - 16 - 22 - 35 - 55

MERCOLEDI' 29 NOVEMBRE ORE 13: 5-10 -44 - 46 - 55. ORE 20,30: 9 - 18 - 28- 33 - 54

MARTEDÌ 28 NOVEMBRE ore 13: 5 - 21 - 30 - 45 - 47 ore 20.30: 26 - 30 - 31 - 38 - 53

LUNEDÌ 27 NOVEMBRE ORE 13: 14 - 16 - 18 - 47 - 53.

ORE 20.30: 11 - 27 - 30 - 37 - 53

DOMENICA 26 NOVEMBRE ORE 13: 6 - 7 - 17 - 25 - 47. ORE 20.30: 20 - 29 - 32 - 37 - 54

SABATO 25 NOVEMBRE ORE 13: 7 - 8 - 36 - 38 - 40. ORE 20,30: 2 - 6 - 11 - 14 - 15

VENERDI' 24 NOVEMBRE ORE 13: 6 - 8 - 13 - 34 - 54 ORE 20.30: 11 - 12 - 40 - 52 - 55

GIOVEDÌ 23 NOVEMBRE ORE 13: 16 - 18 - 26 - 35 - 50. ORE 20.30: 12 - 21 - 32 - 44 - 45

MILLION DAY EXTRA, LE ULTIME ESTRAZIONI

GIOVEDI' 30 NOVEMBRE 2023 ORE 13: 2 - 12 - 40 - 50 - 53 ORE 20.30: 1- 14- 27 - 28 - 37

MERCOLEDI' 29 NOVEMBRE ORE 13: 2- 17- 29 - 39 -41. ORE 20,30: 4 - 26 - 32 - 34 - 41

MARTEDÌ 28 NOVEMBRE: ORE 13: 2 - 15 - 17 - 32 - 53 ore 20.30: 6 - 10 - 19 - 21 - 28

LUNEDÌ 27 NOVEMBRE ORE 13: 5 - 22 - 36 - 51 - 52. ORE 20.30: 2 - 12 - 21 - 39 - 47

DOMENICA 26 NOVEMBRE ORE 13: 9 - 19 - 23 - 32 - 48. ORE 20.30: 2- 23 - 24 - 42 - 49

SABATO 25 NOVEMBRE ORE 13: 2 - 4 - 21 - 43 - 50. ORE 20,30: 12 - 29 - 30 - 47 - 52

VENERDI' 24 NOVEMBRE ORE 13: 11 - 18 - 32 - 42 - 51 ORE 20.30: 1 - 9 - 16 - 30 - 53

GIOVEDÌ 23 NOVEMBRE ORE 13: 5 - 7 - 12 - 30 - 48. ORE 20.30: 19 - 22 - 33 - 48 - 53