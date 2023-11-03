Million Day e Million Day Extra, le due estrazioni di oggi, venerdì 3 novembre 2023: i numeri vincenti che valgono un milione

La caccia al colpo grosso non conosce soste: anche oggi come del resto tutti i giorni la doppia chance. Venerdì 3 novembre, tutti pronti per un altro appuntamento con Million Day e Million Day Extra. Anche oggi come detto prevista una doppia estrazione: la prima alle ore 13 e poi, quella tradizionale, delle 20,30 per provare a centrare il bersaglio grosso.

Potrete seguire come detto pure oggi le due estrazioni in diretta su corriereadriatico.it nel consueto appuntamento con i due giochi che permettono di vincere un milione di euro indovinando i cinque numeri estratti.

Il 13 aprile scorso la fortuna ha baciato le Marche: un ignoto giocatore ha vinto un milione di euro al Risto Bar di Gagliole in provincia di Macerata.

Lunedì 30 ottobre, vincita da 100.000€ con l’estrazione delle 20:30 del MillionDay.

Sono 17 le vincite dall’inizio dell’anno.

Al Million Day e Million Day-Extra comunque non si vince solo indovinando i cinque numeri estratti per ognuno dei giochi, ma anche con 4, 3 e 2. Per tentare la buona sorte basta un euro, ma si possono sviluppare anche sistemi fino ad un massimo di 9 numeri.

Segui allora in diretta l'estrazione di oggi, venerdi 3 novembre 2023, alle 13 e poi alle 20.30 su www.corriereadriatico.it.



MILLION DAY I NUMERI VINCENTI DI OGGI VENERDÌ 3 NOVEMBRE 2023

ore 13:



ore 20.30:

MILLION DAY EXTRA, I NUMERI VINCENTI DI OGGI VENERDÌ 3 NOVEMBRE 2023

ore 13:

ore 20.30:

MILLION DAY, LE ULTIME ESTRAZIONI

GIOVEDÌ 2 NOVEMBRE ORE 13: 3 - 9 - 13 - 21 - 24.

ORE 20.30: 6 - 11 - 24 - 46 - 52

MERCOLEDI' 1 NOVEMBRE ORE 13: 9- 26- 29 -40- 51. ORE 20,30: 27- 33 - 40 - 51 - 55

MARTEDI' 31 OTTOBRE ORE 13:; 22 - 34 - 47 - 51 - 52. ORE 20,30: 19 - 23 - 40 - 49 - 55

LUNEDI' 30 OTTOBRE ORE 13: 7 - 12 - 17 - 36 - 38 ORE 20.30: 3 - 5 - 7 - 41 - 50

DOMENICA 29 OTTOBRE ORE 13: 29 - 35 - 36 - 39 - 50. ORE 20.30: 5 17 24 38 41

SABATO 28 OTTOBRE Ore 13: 10 - 27 - 38 - 40 - 46 Ore 20.30: 8 - 13 - 27 - 50 - 54

VENERDI' 27 OTTOBRE Ore 13: 9 - 10 - 34 - 44 - 52 Ore 20.30: 15 - 22 - 33 - 35 - 49

MILLION DAY EXTRA, LE ULTIME ESTRAZIONI

GIOVEDÌ 2 NOVEMBRE ORE 13: 28 - 29 - 37 - 48 - 50. ORE 20.30: 3 - 8 - 17 - 27 - 53

MERCOLEDI' 1 NOVEMBRE ORE 13: 5 - 22 - 35 - 45 - 46. ORE 20,30: 12 - 14 - 25 - 35 - 39

MARTEDI' 31 OTTOBRE ORE 13: 2 - 8 - 38 - 42 - 50. ORE 20.30: 8 - 14 - 17 - 27 - 41

LUNEDI' 30 OTTOBRE: 6 - 20 - 29 - 37 - 49 ORE 20.30: 15 - 22 - 28 - 38 - 42

DOMENICA 29 OTTOBRE ORE 13: 2 - 21 - 33 - 43 - 47. ORE 20.30: 6 - 8 - 15 - 34 - 49

SABATO 28 OTTOBRE ore 13: 8 - 18 - 20 - 41 - 55 ore 20.30: 6 - 20 - 21 - 24 - 29

VENERDI' 27 OTTOBRE ore 13: 14 - 16 - 33 - 42 - 48 ore 20.30: 9 - 10 - 19 - 20 - 32