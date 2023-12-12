Cinque numeri per sognare il colpo da un milione: Million Day e Million Day Extra, i numeri vincenti delle estrazioni di oggi, martedì 12 dicembre

Avanti tutta con Million Day e Million Day Extra, il gioco che non conosce soste: anche oggi, martedì 12 dicembre, un'altra (doppia) chance per tentare la fortuna con Million Day e Million Day Extra e centrare il supercolpo da un milione di euro. La prima estrazione alle ore 13 e poi, quella tradizionale, delle 20,30 per provare a centrare il bersaglio grosso.

Potrete seguire le due estrazioni in diretta su corriereadriatico.it nel consueto appuntamento con i due giochi che permettono di vincere un milione di euro indovinando i cinque numeri estratti.

Il 13 aprile scorso la fortuna ha baciato le Marche: un ignoto giocatore ha vinto un milione di euro al Risto Bar di Gagliole in provincia di Macerata.

Martedì 5 dicembre, nuova vincita da 1.000.000€ con l’estrazione delle 20:30 del MillionDay.

Sono 273 le vincite milionarie dal lancio del MillionDay.

Al Million Day e Million Day-Extra comunque non si vince solo indovinando i cinque numeri estratti per ognuno dei giochi, ma anche con 4, 3 e 2. Per tentare la buona sorte basta un euro, ma si possono sviluppare anche sistemi fino ad un massimo di 9 numeri.

Segui allora in diretta l'estrazione di oggi, martedì 12 dicembre 2023, alle 13 e poi alle 20.30 su www.corriereadriatico.it.



MILLION DAY I NUMERI VINCENTI DI OGGI MARTEDI' 12 DICEMBRE 2023

ore 13: 3-4-8-11-36



ore 20.30:



MILLION DAY EXTRA, I NUMERI VINCENTI DI OGGI MARTEDI' 12 DICEMBRE 2023

ore 13: 9-12-30-34-35

ore 20.30:

MILLION DAY, LE ULTIME ESTRAZIONI

LUNEDI' 11 DICEMBRE: ore 13 2 - 3 - 23 - 44 - 53 ORE 20.30: 19 - 41 - 46 - 48 - 52

DOMENICA 10 DICEMBRE ORE 13: 7 - 17- 23- 45 - 52.

ORE 20.30: 29 - 36 - 37 - 50 - 52

SABATO 9 DICEMBRE ORE 13: 4 - 8 - 11 - 31 - 54. ORE 20,30: 17 - 26 - 38 - 49 - 54

VENERDÌ 8 DICEMBRE ORE 13: 21 - 41 - 42 - 43 - 51. ORE 20.30: 21 - 24 - 27 - 32 - 42

GIOVEDI' 7 DICEMBRE ORE 13: 12 - 32 - 33 - 37 - 39. ORE 20.30: 13 - 32 - 39 - 42 - 43

MERCOLEDÌ 6 DICEMBRE ORE 13: 18 - 24 - 37 - 42 - 47. ORE 20.30: 14 - 24 - 27-40- 45

MARTEDÌ 5 DICEMBRE ORE 13: 12 - 17 - 20 - 38 - 55. ORE 20.30: 13 - 16 - 19 - 26 - 45

LUNEDÌ 4 DICEMBRE ORE 13: 2 - 9 - 25 - 32 - 52; ORE 20.30: 6 - 13 - 34 - 41 - 45

MILLION DAY EXTRA, LE ULTIME ESTRAZIONI

LUNEDI' 11 DICEMBRE ORE 13: 13 - 28 - 45 - 47 - 49 ORE 20.30: 13 - 26 - 35 - 39 - 44

DOMENICA DICEMBRE ORE 13: 19 - 27 - 30 - 41 - 47. ORE 20,30: 5 - 18 - 25 - 4 - 10.

SABATO 9 DICEMBRE ORE 13: 15 - 21 - 25 - 38 - 47. ORE 20,30: 13 - 29 - 36 - 45 - 51

VENERDÌ 8 DICEMBRE ORE 13: 3 - 14 - 18 - 47 - 54. ORE 20.30: 3 - 22 - 23 - 41 - 51

GIOVEDI' 7 DICEMBRE ORE 13: 13 - 32 - 39- 42 - 43. ORE 20,30: 5- 6- 44- 53 - 55.

MERCOLEDÌ 6 DICEMBRE ORE 13: 2 - 10 - 15 - 32 - 51 ORE: 20.30: 1 - 7 - 10 - 38 - 47

MARTEDÌ 5 DICEMBRE ORE 13: 5 - 6 - 27 - 39 - 48. ORE 20.30: 2 - 17 - 38 - 47 - 51

LUNEDÌ 4 DICEMBRE ORE 13: 8 - 12 - 16 - 46 - 50. ORE 20.30: 4 - 5 - 18 - 37 - 46