Alexa, per migliorare le sue prestazioni Amazon dice di parlare meno con "lei"

Gli assistenti vocali sono ormai parte integrante della nostra quotidianità, sia che si tratti dello smartphone che nel caso di dispositivi domestici. Ora Amazon, come riferisce la cnbc, annuncia una novità piuttosto sorprendente che riguarda Alexa ma che potrebbe trovare d’accordo tutti i giganti della tecnologia. Per migliorare le prestazioni dell’intelligenza artificiale, infatti, potrebbe essere necessario parlare meno spesso con i dispositivi. Foto Shutterstock / Music: «Perception» from Bensound.com

APPROFONDIMENTI SPETTACOLI La terapia sessuale illegale in America sbarca in uno show Netflix



LEGGI ANCHE >> HANNO ACCERTATO CHE IL TELEFONO CI ASCOLTA SEMPRE: DISATTIVA IL MICROFONO COSÌ

Alexa’s October updates let your music follow you around the house - The Verge: * Alexa’s October updates let your music follow you around the house The Verge * Amazon's Alexa-powered indoor air quality monitor alerts you to… https://t.co/EtHDxINcZV -Follow me more news

— Qamar Afzaal Bhatti (@_qbhatti) November 4, 2021