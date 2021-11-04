Alexa, per migliorare le sue prestazioni Amazon dice di parlare meno con "lei"

Video > Primo Piano
Giovedì 4 Novembre 2021
Video

Gli assistenti vocali sono ormai parte integrante della nostra quotidianità, sia che si tratti dello smartphone che nel caso di dispositivi domestici. Ora Amazon, come riferisce la cnbc, annuncia una novità piuttosto sorprendente che riguarda Alexa ma che potrebbe trovare d’accordo tutti i giganti della tecnologia. Per migliorare le prestazioni dell’intelligenza artificiale, infatti, potrebbe essere necessario parlare meno spesso con i dispositivi. Foto Shutterstock / Music: «Perception» from Bensound.com


LEGGI ANCHE >> HANNO ACCERTATO CHE IL TELEFONO CI ASCOLTA SEMPRE: DISATTIVA IL MICROFONO COSÌ

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

DALLA STESSA SEZIONE

VIDEO PIu VISTO

GUIDA ALLO SHOPPING

LE NEWS PIÚ LETTE