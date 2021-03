Huawei P50 Pro, lo smartphone con la fotocamera più grande al mondo

And here comes your very first look at the #HuaweiP50Pro!

You ain't ready...😅 #VoiceCommunity #OnlyOnVoice@VoiceHQ⭕️exclusive 👉🏻 https://t.co/5zy1evnGi8 pic.twitter.com/pmys6vbjYi

— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) March 10, 2021