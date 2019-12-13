Schiavone choc: «Ho un tumore, da sette mesi lo sto curando e sto guarendo»

Rivelazione choc di Francesca Schiavone. L'ex tennista, 39 anni, con un video sui social ha rivelato di essere malata: «Mi hanno diagnosticato un tumore. Dopo sette mesi sono in via di guarigione». Nel 2010 è stata la prima azzurra a vincere il Roland Garros ed è arrivata ad essere la numero 4 del mondo.
"HI everyone, upon 7-8 of silence from social media and from the world, I wish to share with you what happened to me. A cancer had been diagnosed to me. I did chemotherapy, I fought a though battle and now I am still breathing. I have won this fight. And now I am back in action".
