Schiavone choc: «Ho un tumore, da sette mesi lo sto curando e sto guarendo»

Venerdì 13 Dicembre 2019
Rivelazione choc di Francesca Schiavone. L'ex tennista, 39 anni, con un video sui social ha rivelato di essere malata: «Mi hanno diagnosticato un tumore. Dopo sette mesi sono in via di guarigione». Nel 2010 è stata la prima azzurra a vincere il Roland Garros ed è arrivata ad essere la numero 4 del mondo.

