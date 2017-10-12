Anche la top Cara Delevigne accusa Weinstein: «Voleva fare sesso a tre con me»

Ancora accuse per Harvey Weinstein, re dei produttori di Hollywood travolto da uno scandalo a base di molestie e abusi sessuali. Ad accusarlo scendono in campo sui media britannici anche l'attrice francese Lea Seydoux e la top model e attrice Cara Delevingne. «Stavamo parlando e all'improvviso mi saltò addosso sul divano», racconta in esclusiva Seydoux al Guardian, rievocando il periodo della produzione del film 'Spectrè. Ma la star francese va anche oltre e sbugiarda coloro che oggi mostrano di cadere dalle nuvole nel jet set: «Tutti sapevano chi era Harvey e nessuno ha fatto nulla... per decenni».



Delevingne, in un messaggio online ripreso dal Mirror, riferisce a sua volta di essere sfuggita al tentativo di Weinstein d'attirarla in un incontro sessuale a tre. Intanto il produttore, attivo e molto noto pure in Gran Bretagna, é stato escluso dai Bafta. Mentre la premier Theresa May si é detta d'accordo con la proposta di alcune deputate di revocargli l'Ordine dell'impero britannico, concesso anni fa dalla regina per «meriti cinematografici

