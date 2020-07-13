Morta Kelly Preston, la moglie di John Travolta: aveva 57 anni, lottava contro un tumore

Lutto a Hollywood: è morta Kelly Preston, la moglie di John Travolta: aveva 57 anni e da anni combatteva una lunga lotta contro un tumore al seno. L'annuncio l'ha dato lo stesso attore di Pulp Fiction su Instagram. Dal divo de “La febbre del sabato sera”, Kelly Preston ha avuto tre figli: Jett, Ella Bleu e Benjamin Travolta. Il primo figlio dei due attori, Jett Travolta, è morto nel 2009, all’età di 16 anni, per cause mai del tutto chiarite.

L'annuncio dallo stesso John Travolta con un post sui social in cui dice addio alla moglie Kellt Preston.

«È con il cuore molto pesante che vi informo che la mia bellissima moglie Kelly ha perso i suoi due anni di battaglia contro il cancro al seno. Ha combattuto una lotta coraggiosa con l'amore e il sostegno di tantissimi – ha scritto Travolta su Facebook - Io e la mia famiglia saremo per sempre grati ai suoi medici e infermieri al MD Anderson Cancer Center, tutti i centri medici che hanno aiutato, così come ai suoi tanti amici e cari che sono stati al suo fianco. L’amore e la vita di Kelly saranno sempre ricordati».



