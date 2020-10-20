Jeff Bridges annuncia su Twitter: «Ho un cancro, è grave ma ho una grande equipe medica»

Jeff Bridges ha annunciato su Twitter di essere affetto da un linfoma, per il quale inizierà subito le cure. L'attore americano, protagonista del Grande Lebowski, 70 anni, ha utilizzato una battuta del film cult dei fratelli Cohen per dare la notizia ai suoi fans. «New shit has come to light», ha scritto l'attore. «Mi è stato diagnosticato un linfoma. Sebbene sia una malattia grave, sono fortunato ad avere una grande equipe di medici che mi segue e la prognosi è buona». Bridges, che ha vinto l'Oscar come miglior attore protagonista nel 2010 per Crazy Heart, sta girando una serie per FX Channel, intitolata The Old Man, nella quale interpreta un agente della Cia in pensione che cerca di sfuggire al suo passato.

As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light.

I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good.

I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.

— Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 20, 2020