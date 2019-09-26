Meghan Markle regala i vestitini di Archie a mamme malate di Hiv: «Condividere»

This afternoon in South Africa, The Duchess has continued to meet incredible women from Cape Town. @mothers2mothers does amazing work to train and employ women living with HIV as frontline health workers. All of the women The Duchess met today are from Khayelitsha and Lesotho, and the role they play as ‘Mentor Mothers’ is a lifeline to families in their community. Before departing, HRH donated two large bags of loved but outgrown clothes from Archie and her friends’ children. “It’s so important we’re able to share what’s worked for our family and know that we’re all in this together with each other. So we wanted to share something from our home to each of yours,” she said. #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica • Photo ©️ @ukinsouthafrica

