Meghan Markle in Sudafrica regala i vestitini
di Archie alle mamme malate di Hiv

Meghan Markle regala i vestitini di Archie a mamme malate di Hiv: «Condividere»
Meghan Markle lo aveva promesso e lo ha fatto: la Duchessa del Sussex, in tour in Sudafrica con il marito Harry e il piccolo Archie Harrison, ha regalato all'associazione mothers2mothers a Cape Town un borsone pieno di vestiti del figlio di 4 mesi. Si tratta di moltissimi regali che sono stati fatti al piccolo e che Archie, che come tutti i  bimbi cresce velocemente, non riuscirebbe a indossare. L'organizzazione mothers2mothers supporta le mamme con l'HIV. E Meghan si è seduta sul tappeto a giocare con i bimbi tra una carezza e un sorriso. «È fantastico poterle condividere con altre famiglie, roba di casa mia che può essere d’aiuto per altre persone. Ti dà il senso della comunità».
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This afternoon in South Africa, The Duchess has continued to meet incredible women from Cape Town. @mothers2mothers does amazing work to train and employ women living with HIV as frontline health workers. All of the women The Duchess met today are from Khayelitsha and Lesotho, and the role they play as ‘Mentor Mothers’ is a lifeline to families in their community. Before departing, HRH donated two large bags of loved but outgrown clothes from Archie and her friends’ children. “It’s so important we’re able to share what’s worked for our family and know that we’re all in this together with each other. So we wanted to share something from our home to each of yours,” she said. #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica • Photo ©️ @ukinsouthafrica

Un post condiviso da The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) in data:


 
Giovedì 26 Settembre 2019, 14:24 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 26-09-2019 14:56

