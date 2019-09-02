Meghan e Harry impazienti: Archie
super ospite speciale nel tour in Sudafrica

Meghan e Harry impazienti: il piccolo Archie super ospite speciale nel tour in Sudafrica
Meghan Markle e il principe Harry non vedono l'ora di arrivare in Sudafrica con il piccolo Archie. Lo hanno annunciato loro stessi attraverso il profilo ufficiale su Instagram annunciando che arriveranno nel loro prossimo viaggio in Africa anche con il piccolo Archie. Una visita istituzionale che prevederà anche molti incontri ufficiali per la coppia.
 
Kate Middleton e Meghan Markle, prima cena insieme di William e Harry dopo le tensioni. Ecco perché 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me. Our team has helped create a meaningful programme that we’re so excited to share with you. On a personal note, I can’t wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa! We’ll see all of you very soon.” - The Duke For the official tour, the family will be visiting South Africa together 🇿🇦 and The Duke will be carrying out visits to Malawi 🇲🇼, Angola 🇦🇴 and Botswana 🇧🇼 •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• Our monthly social awareness approach follows key accounts that inspire us and highlight those working towards positive change. As a lead up to the tour, for the month of September, we wish to celebrate the beauty of this wonderful continent as a whole: from local organisations working hard to better the environment, to the young leaders paving the way for a better future for the Commonwealth and beyond. These selected groups are a small representation of the incredible work being done in Africa today from countless people, local communities and organisations. To find out more about them, please consider following or supporting the below accounts: @DlalaNje @GoGooLive @YouthAlert @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust @QueensYoungLeaders @QueensCanopy @AfricanParksNetwork @DesmondTutuHIVFoundation @Sentebale @TheHaloTrust @MinesAdvisoryGroup @EveryDayAfrica @NelsonMandelaFoundationsa @NatGeo @PaintedWolfConservancy @Lewa_wildlife @AfricanWildlifeFoundation @Serengeti_National_Park @NRT_Kenya @Conservation_Lower_Zambezi @Giraffe_Conservation @VirungaNationalPark All photos used above are from accounts we are now following

Un post condiviso da The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) in data:


Per il piccolo sarà in pratica il primo vero viaggio all'estero e Harry e Meghan si dimostrano decisamente emozionati.
