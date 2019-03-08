Anche la regina Elisabetta sbarca
su Instagram: ecco il primo post

Anche la regina Elisabetta sbarca su Instagram: ecco il primo post di sua maestà
di Emiliana Costa
La regina Elisabetta è sbarcata su Instagram. La sovrana 92enne, sempre attenta alle nuove tendenze, ha intrapreso la nuova "avventura social" condividendo il suo primo post.

Come riporta The Indipendent, l'occasione è stata la mostra “Top Secret”, allestita nel Museo della Scienza di Londra. Elisabetta ha condiviso la foto di una lettera conservata nell’Archivio Reale, inviata nel 1843 dal matematico Charles Babbage al principe Alberto.



Cinguetta sua maestà: «Mi sembra giusto che io pubblichi questo post su Instagram al Museo della Scienza, che ha a lungo sostenuto tecnologia, innovazione e ispirato la prossima generazione di inventori». Neanche a dirlo, il post ha fatto il giro della Rete.

Tra le meraviglie del museo, la regina ha potuto ammirare anche una macchina Enigma della Seconda Guerra Mondiale e il computer originale usato da Tim Berners-Lee per progettare Internet nel 1989 .

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Today, as I visit the Science Museum I was interested to discover a letter from the Royal Archives, written in 1843 to my great-great-grandfather Prince Albert.  Charles Babbage, credited as the world’s first computer pioneer, designed the “Difference Engine”, of which Prince Albert had the opportunity to see a prototype in July 1843.  In the letter, Babbage told Queen Victoria and Prince Albert about his invention the “Analytical Engine” upon which the first computer programmes were created by Ada Lovelace, a daughter of Lord Byron.  Today, I had the pleasure of learning about children’s computer coding initiatives and it seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post, at the Science Museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors. Elizabeth R. PHOTOS: Supplied by the Royal Archives © Royal Collection Trust / Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2019

Un post condiviso da The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) in data:

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

Giovedì 7 Marzo 2019, 21:08 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 08-03-2019 12:08

DIVENTA FAN DEL CORRIERE ADRIATICO

Chiara Ferragni sulla giostra con Leone, fan al vetriolo: «Anaffettiva, ti odierà»
Chiara Ferragni sulla giostra con Leone fan al vetriolo: «Tuo figlio ti odierà»
Spavento per Alessia Marcuzzi, la figlia Mia cade dall'altalena e batte le testa
Spavento per Alessia Marcuzzi, la figlia Mia cade dall'altalena e batte le testa
Emma Marrone si rilassa con lo shopping. Poi vede il paparazzo e si adira
Emma Marrone si rilassa con lo shopping Poi vede il paparazzo e va su tutte le furie
Simona Ventura, passeggiata in famiglia con Giovanni Terzi
Simona Ventura, passeggiata in famiglia con Giovanni Terzi
Cecilia Rodriguez contro Soleil: «Non crede all'amore per Jeremias, è un copione»
Cecilia Rodriguez contro Soleil: «Non crede all'amore per Jeremias, un copione»
Taylor Mega e Tony Effe si sono lasciati: «Nessun rancore o rimorso, la verità»
Taylor Mega e Tony Effe si sono lasciati «Nessun rancore o rimorso, ecco la verità»
Raoul Bova in famiglia al parco con Rocio Morales e le figlie Luna e Alma
Raoul Bova giornata in famiglia, al parco con Rocio Morales e le figlie Luna e Alma
Kim Rossi Stuart e Ilaria Spada sposi, ecco le foto del matrimonio top secret
Kim Rossi Stuart e Ilaria Spada sposi ecco le foto del matrimonio top secret
Belen, la foto senza veli in penombra fa impazzire i fan: «Mi fai morire...»
Belen, la foto senza veli in penombra fa impazzire i fan: «Mi fai morire...»
Sgarbi furioso con la D'Urso: «Studia invece di dire stronz***. Gliela hai data a Costanzo?»
Sgarbi furioso con la D'Urso: «Studia invece di dire str***. Gliela hai data a Costanzo?»
Chiara e la foto con Fedez sul letto, ai fan non sfugge un dettaglio. «Orrore»
Chiara e la foto con Fedez sul letto ai fan non sfugge un dettaglio. «Orrore»
Emily Ratajkowski non paga l'affitto, la top model e il marito nei guai
Emily Ratajkowski non paga l'affitto la top model e il marito nei guai
Belen Rodriguez e Stefano De Martino di nuovo insieme: nascosto alla festa di famiglia
Belen Rodriguez e De Martino di nuovo insieme: nascosto alla festa di famiglia
Giulia De Lellis, incontro notturno con l'ex Damante dopo l'addio a Irama
Giulia De Lellis, incontro notturno con l'ex Damante dopo l'addio a Irama
Lorena Bianchetti mamma a 45 anni: è nata la prima figlia Estelle
Lorena Bianchetti mamma a 45 anni: è nata la prima figlia Estelle
Meghan e Kate si "scontrano" al ricevimento per il Principe Carlo: di nuovo sfida di look
Meghan e Kate "scontro" al ricevimento per il Principe Carlo: è sfida di look
Irama, è finita con Giulia De Lellis: «Basta, mi pedinavano anche all'estero»
Irama, è finita con Giulia De Lellis: «Basta, mi pedinavano anche all'estero»
Paola Ferrari a Diletta Leotta: «Sbagliato ricorrere a chirurgia estetica a 20 anni»
Paola Ferrari a Diletta Leotta: «Sbagliato ricorrere alla chirurgia estetica a 20 anni»
Kourtney Kardashian nuda su Instagram per il progetto segreto ed è boom di like
Kourtney Kardashian nuda su Instagram per il progetto segreto ed è boom di like
La figlia di Meghan e Harry si chiamerà Diana? In Gran Bretagna ne sono (quasi) certi
La figlia di Meghan e Harry si chiamerà Diana? In Gran Bretagna ne sono (quasi) certi