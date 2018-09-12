James Van Der Beek rivela: «Tre aborti, il dolore più grande della mia vita»

James Van Der Beek, attore di Dawson's Creek:
«Tre aborti, il dolore più grande della mia vita»
In un toccante post su Facebook, in cui appare insieme alla moglie e alla figlia più piccola, Gwendolyn, nata tre mesi fa, l'attore ha infatti rivelato ai suoi follower: «Volevo dire solo una cosa sugli aborti spontanei: sono una parola insidiosa, che lasciano presupporre una colpa da parte della madre. Non utilizzate mai quel termine, non c'è niente di peggio che colpevolizzare, anche inconsapevolmente, una donna che prova uno dei dolori più profondi. Noi, anche prima di avere Gwendolyn, abbiamo provato la terribile esperienza di tre diversi aborti naturali».
«Si tratta dell'esperienza più dolorosa mai provata in tutta la nostra vita, è un qualcosa difficile da accettare e da razionalizzare. Inevitabilmente cambia la tua vita e cambia te come essere umano» - rivela, aprendosi ai follower, James Van Der Beek - «A volte, però, questi eventi possono essere un dono: noi, come altre coppie, siamo diventati più forti e più vicini, oltre che ancora più desiderosi di avere un figlio. Ci sono alcune straordinarie spiegazioni metafisiche per questo, c'è anche ci parla di una protezione da parte delle anime dei bambini mai nati. Ad ogni modo, non parliamo più di aborti spontanei, usiamo termini migliori».
Wanted to say a thing or two about miscarriages... of which we’ve had three over the years (including right before this little beauty). First off - we need a new word for it. “Mis-carriage”, in an insidious way, suggests fault for the mother - as if she dropped something, or failed to “carry.” From what I’ve learned, in all but the most obvious, extreme cases, it has nothing to do with anything the mother did or didn’t do. So let’s wipe all blame off the table before we even start. Second... it will tear you open like nothing else. It’s painful and it’s heartbreaking on levels deeper than you may have ever experienced. So don’t judge your grief, or try to rationalize your way around it. Let it flow in the waves in which it comes, and allow it it’s rightful space. And then... once you’re able... try to recognize the beauty in how you put yourself back together differently than you were before. Some changes we make proactively, some we make because the universe has smashed us, but either way, those changes can be gifts. Many couples become closer than ever before. Many parents realize a deeper desire for a child than ever before. And many, many, many couples go on to have happy, healthy, beautiful babies afterwards (and often very quickly afterwards - you’ve been warned 😍). I’ve heard some amazing metaphysical explanations for them, mostly centering around the idea that these little souls volunteer for this short journey for the benefit of the parents... but please share whatever may have given you peace or hope along the way... Along with a new word for this experience. #miscarriage #WeNeedANewName #MoreCommonThanYouHearAbout @vanderkimberly
Mercoledì 12 Settembre 2018, 13:12 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 12-09-2018 13:44