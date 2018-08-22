Gigi Hadid testimonial Unicef, visita
al campo di rifugiati: ecco dove

Gigi Hadid testimonial Unicef, la visita al campo di rifugiati: ecco dove
Scatti decisamente insoliti, in luoghi lontani, non solo geograficamente parlando, dalle passerelle a cui è abituata. Con alcuni reportage su Instagram, Gigi Hadid ha ampiamente documentato la vita nei campi di accoglienza per i rifugiati.



La top model, testimonial di Unicef, ha infatti passato alcuni giorni in diverse strutture che l'agenzia dell'Onu ha costruito in tutto il Bangladesh, dove negli ultimi anni sono giunti migliaia di rifugiati di etnia Rohingya, perseguitati e vittime di violenze indicibili a causa della loro fede musulmana. Dalla Birmania, dove si è verificata negli ultimi tempi una 'strage silenziosa', centinaia di migliaia di uomini, donne, bambini e anziani sono fuggiti nei paesi vicini per sfuggire alle peggiori torture.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Jamtoli Refugee Camp, Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. Population: 45,470 (as of 21 Jun 2018). Across all the camps, 1.3 million people currently require humanitarian assistance, more than half of them are children. From January-July of 2018, UNICEF has enrolled 91,929 refugee children in emergency non-formal education, trained 2,762 teachers to support improved learning for refugee children, provided 146,670 refugee and host community children with psychosocial activities and/or Gender-Based Violence services, & have reached over 900 thousand people with oral cholera vaccines, primary healthcare services in UNICEF-supported facilities, and with the Penta 3 vaccine, protecting against life-threatening illnesses such as diphtheria and pertussis. Link in my bio to learn more 🇧🇩 @unicefusa @unicefbangladesh #CHILDRENUPROOTED

Un post condiviso da Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) in data:



Gigi Hadid, indossando un insolito velo, ha incontrato i rifugiati Rohingya, posando con i bambini e osservando da vicino la vita nei centri d'accoglienza dell'Unicef. Come raccontato dalla stessa top model, oltre al sostentamento è necessario fornire ai bimbi le necessarie cure sanitarie e un'educazione: in Bangladesh, dove sono stati ospitati i Rhoingya, i piccoli studiano non solo il birmano, la loro lingua, ma anche l'inglese, la matematica e l'educazione fisica. Molti di loro, però, hanno bisogno anche di un supporto psicologico costante per tutto ciò che hanno vissuto.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Today we also visited a @UNICEF Learning Center in the Shamlapur Refugee Camp, Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh (Camp Population: 13,050). This is the 7-10 year old class, they are one class of 3 daily shifts (there is also a 4-6 y/o class and a 11-14 y/o class). Here they learn Burmese and English, Mathematics, and Life Skills (exercise, breathing, and self-hygiene), as well as given psychosocial support where they can openly discuss how they are doing emotionally. Their English teacher is a local lady from the host-community in Cox’s Bazar, and their Burmese teacher is a Rohingya refugee, both whom have been recently trained using an Emergency Curriculum developed for this crisis. @unicefbangladesh @unicefusa 📚✏️ #childrenuprooted

Un post condiviso da Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) in data:



Come già detto, molto spazio viene dedicato alle attività fisiche, che sono utili ma soprattutto consentono un po' di svago ai piccoli rifugiati, che a scuola sono suddivisi in tre classi per fascia d'età (dai 4 ai 6 anni, dai 7 ai 10 e dagli 11 ai 14). Nei centri d'accoglienza Unicef, come rivelato dalla stessa Gigi Hadid, ci sono anche degli spazi riservati alle donne, dove oltre all'educazione e alla formazione professionale sono organizzati anche degli incontri di discussione e auto-aiuto, a cui la top model ha partecipato.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Today at one of the ‘Women/Girl Friendly’ zones in the Jamtoli Camp: a safe place for women, young and old, to come learn basic education as well as personal hygiene, skills such as sewing, and also a place where they can share & connect with other women. We spoke about their personal stories & hardships, what they enjoy and benefit from currently in the refugee camps, what they still need, and what they hope for their futures. Their strength, bravery, and desire to learn and better their lives and the lives of their children is inspiring and encourages us / @unicefusa to continue to find new ways to support these amazing human beings during this crisis. @unicefbangladesh #childrenuprooted

Un post condiviso da Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) in data:


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This morning we visited the @UNICEF Child Friendly Space in Camp 9 of the Kutupalong Balukhali Refugee Camp, which sole purpose is to let kids be kids !!! 🙏💫 As well as psychosocial work to help them get through trauma through activities like art, they also can play sports, learn music, and learn to read & draw (some for the first time in their lives). Separate from educational spaces, the importance of these spaces is huge due to the fact that refugee children can spend a majority of the day working, usually collecting fire wood from miles away so their families can cook, taking care of siblings, helping around the house, etc., and here they can just focus on having fun! ☺️ Kutupalong Balukhali Population: 626,500. This is the “MegaCamp,” it has 23 of the 32 camps within it. Link in my bio to learn more 🇧🇩 @unicefusa @unicefbangladesh

Un post condiviso da Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) in data:

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

Martedì 21 Agosto 2018, 21:55 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 22-08-2018 12:08

