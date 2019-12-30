Elettra Lamborghini si sposa, l'annuncio social su Instagram (con foto dell'anello)

Gossip
Lunedì 30 Dicembre 2019
Elettra Lamborghini si sposa: l'ereditiera italiana ha annunciato su Instagram (con tanto di foto dell'anello), di aver detto sì al fidanzato dj olandese Afrojack. 



«Quando è la persona giusta lo senti. L'ho sentito sin dall'inizio, e durerà per tutta la vita», scrive la twerking queen. I due stanno insieme da 14 mesi: una coppia che tiene alla propria intimità e di solito esterna poco sui social. Ma il post che annuncia le nozze è super romantico: «Il mio migliore amico Afrojack mi ha chiesto di sposarlo due giorni fa - scrive Elettra - è la persona più dolce e amorevole che abbia mai incontrato in vita mia, e anche l'unico che posso realmente definire "uomo"».

 
