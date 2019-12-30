Elettra Lamborghini si sposa, l'annuncio social su Instagram (con foto dell'anello)

«Quando è la persona giusta lo senti. L'ho sentito sin dall'inizio, e durerà per tutta la vita», scrive la twerking queen. I due stanno insieme da 14 mesi: una coppia che tiene alla propria intimità e di solito esterna poco sui social. Ma il post che annuncia le nozze è super romantico: «Il mio migliore amico Afrojack mi ha chiesto di sposarlo due giorni fa - scrive Elettra - è la persona più dolce e amorevole che abbia mai incontrato in vita mia, e anche l'unico che posso realmente definire "uomo"».
My best friend @afrojack he asked me to marry him 2 days ago... 👰🏽🤵🏽😢he is the sweetest and most lovely person i have ever met in my life, and the only one man that i can really call MAN...everyday i think about how lucky i am to have found someone with a big heart like he has and he still believes in family and he is so similar to me...people say: “when is the right person u feel it” ...i feel it since the beginning, this is going to be for life❤🦆🔐 #shesaidyes