Victoria Beckham chiede i fondi "coronavirus" al governo, nonostante un patrimonio da 335 milioni di sterline

Venerdì 24 Aprile 2020
Victoria Beckham chiede i fondi
Alcuni tabloid inglesi l'hanno attaccata duramente. Il motivo? Victoria Beckham ha estromesso 30 membri dello staff dal suo impero della moda in difficoltà, cercando il sostegno del governo. Nonostante un patrimonio netto di 335 milioni di sterline (circa 384 milioni di euro). Senza preavviso, con una lettera formale, l’ex Spice Girl ha comunicato a trenta dei suoi dipendenti di aver ridotto all’80% il loro salario mensile.

Secondo il The Mirror e il Sun, Victoria, sarebbe ricorsa agli ammortizzatori sociali istituiti del governo inglese. La moglie di David Beckham avrebbe fatto richiesta di potervi accedere: l’80% degli stipendi dei suoi dipendenti sarebbero interamente pagati dai contribuenti inglesi. Ma non è tutto, come segno di solidarietà ai lavoratori l'ex Spice ha rinunciato al suo salario. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Un portavoce della signora Beckham ha dichiarato al Mirror: Stiamo lavorando duramente per garantire che il nostro prezioso team di Victoria Beckham sia protetto durante questo periodo instabile, mantenendo la nostra attività in buona salute». Ma la crisi del marchio di Vicky  - nato nel 2005 - non è recente. Nel 2019 la sua azienda aveva registrato perdite da milioni di sterline, crisi che l'aveva costretta a licenziare dipendenti. Poi,pochi mesi più tardi, il licenziamento del direttore generale e di altre dieci manager. E oggi gli esperti danno il suo store di Hong Kong quasi per spacciato.

Ma le critiche all'imprenditrice non sono mancate. Sui social qualcuno ha fatto le pulci a Victoria che oggi dispone di un patrimonio immobiliare di 62 milioni di sterline (70 milioni di euro), di una collezione di borse da 1,5 milioni di sterline. E recentemente ha speso 22 milioni di euro per una nuova casa a Miami assieme a David Beckham e ben 100.000 sterline per la sua recente festa di compleanno.
