Victoria Beckham chiede i fondi "coronavirus" al governo, nonostante un patrimonio da 335 milioni di sterline

Secondo il The Mirror e il Sun, Victoria, sarebbe ricorsa agli ammortizzatori sociali istituiti del governo inglese. La moglie di David Beckham avrebbe fatto richiesta di potervi accedere: l’80% degli stipendi dei suoi dipendenti sarebbero interamente pagati dai contribuenti inglesi. Ma non è tutto, come segno di solidarietà ai lavoratori l'ex Spice ha rinunciato al suo salario.
As with all businesses at this time, at @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty we have been navigating our way around these difficult new circumstances. We thought for a long time about pausing our latest launch but we heard our beauty community when they asked us when the new silk eye brick we previewed at my February show was launching. And so we decided to push forward and are happy to say it's here today! Head to Stories to discover @valeriaferreiramakeup applying it before a #TeamVB party a few months ago. A new satin shine finish with gilded tones to bring a fresh soft gold highlight and glow to your make up look. And we hope a little joy. 20% of all sales will help feed families during this difficult time through Feeding America and the Trussell Trust. x VB
Un portavoce della signora Beckham ha dichiarato al Mirror: Stiamo lavorando duramente per garantire che il nostro prezioso team di Victoria Beckham sia protetto durante questo periodo instabile, mantenendo la nostra attività in buona salute». Ma la crisi del marchio di Vicky - nato nel 2005 - non è recente. Nel 2019 la sua azienda aveva registrato perdite da milioni di sterline, crisi che l'aveva costretta a licenziare dipendenti. Poi,pochi mesi più tardi, il licenziamento del direttore generale e di altre dieci manager. E oggi gli esperti danno il suo store di Hong Kong quasi per spacciato. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10:17 © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA