Sparatoria in South Carolina, 5 morti (anche 2 bimbi). Oggi Biden annuncerà giro di vite sulle armi

Tragedia in South Carolina nel giorno in cui il presidente americano Joe Biden si appresta ad annunciare un giro di vite sulle armi da fuoco. Almeno cinque persone sono morte a causa di una sparatoria avvenuta nella notte vicino a Rock Hill, una cittadina dello stato statunitense. Tra le vittime due bambini e i loro nonni.

Horrified to learn of mass shooting in Rock Hill SC, where I live. Victims included a doctor who has treated me many times.

The stories are far too common. I will be thinking about this for quite a while and of family needlessly destroyed.

https://t.co/7jW2LSsOCi