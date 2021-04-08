Sparatoria in South Carolina, 5 morti (anche 2 bimbi). Oggi Biden annuncerà giro di vite sulle armi

Attualità
Giovedì 8 Aprile 2021
Sparatoria in South Carolina, 5 morti (anche 2 bimbi). Oggi Biden annuncerà giro di vite sulle armi

Tragedia in South Carolina nel giorno in cui il presidente americano Joe Biden si appresta ad annunciare un giro di vite sulle armi da fuoco.  Almeno cinque persone sono morte a causa di una sparatoria avvenuta nella notte vicino a Rock Hill, una cittadina dello stato statunitense. Tra le vittime due bambini e i loro nonni.

 

 

