Assalto al centro commerciale con l'auto: vetrine sfondate e fuga con il maxi bottino

We’re going to call a flag on this one.



Early this morning a 2011 Black Audi A4 with Quebec licence plate X10 SNP smashed through Vaughan Mills. Two suspects committed a break and enter and fled.



If you have any information on this vehicle or the suspects, please call police. pic.twitter.com/m358aeD3G3

— York Regional Police (@YRP) February 1, 2023