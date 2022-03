Ucraina, laboratorio di fisica atomica di Kharkiv distrutto da attacco russo. L'Aiea: «​In pericolo sicurezza siti nucleari»

#Ukraine informed the IAEA that a new nuclear research facility producing radioisotopes for medical and industrial applications had been damaged by shelling in #Kharkiv on Sunday. The incident did not cause any increase in radiation levels at the site. https://t.co/7eMUuzI7ix pic.twitter.com/cAbPNhp6VT

— IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency (@iaeaorg) March 7, 2022