Nasa, ecco la foto più profonda dell'universo mai scattata: «L'uomo non ha mai guardato così lontano»

We’re less than a week away from @NASAWebb's first full-color images!



Webb's Fine Guidance Sensor, built by @CSA_ASC to help it lock onto targets, recently captured this stunning test image — an unexpected peek into how Webb will #UnfoldTheUniverse: https://t.co/cYrVVxA8sl pic.twitter.com/SNe9zvtvfQ

— NASA (@NASA) July 6, 2022