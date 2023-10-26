Million Day e Million Day Extra, le due estrazioni di giovedì 26 ottobre 2023: ecco i numeri vincenti di oggi che valgono un milione

Caccia al colpo grosso, nuova doppia chance oggi. Giovedì 26 ottobre, tutti pronti per un altro appuntamento con Million Day e Million Day Extra? Anche oggi come detto è prevista una doppia estrazione: la prima alle ore 13 e poi, quella tradizionale, delle 20,30 per provare a centrare il bersaglio grosso.

Potrete seguire come detto pure oggi le due estrazioni in diretta su corriereadriatico.it nel consueto appuntamento con i due giochi che permettono di vincere un milione di euro indovinando i cinque numeri estratti.

Il 13 aprile scorso la fortuna ha baciato le Marche: un ignoto giocatore ha vinto un milione di euro al Risto Bar di Gagliole in provincia di Macerata.

Sabato 14 ottobre invece, nuova vincita da 1.000.000€ con l’estrazione delle 20:30 del MillionDay. Sono 269 le vincite milionarie dal lancio del MillionDay

Al Million Day e Million Day-Extra comunque non si vince solo indovinando i cinque numeri estratti per ognuno dei giochi, ma anche con 4, 3 e 2. Per tentare la buona sorte basta un euro, ma si possono sviluppare anche sistemi fino ad un massimo di 9 numeri.

Segui allora in diretta l'estrazione di oggi, GIOVEDI' 26 OTTOBRE 2023, alle 13 e poi alle 20.30 su www.corriereadriatico.it.



MILLION DAY I NUMERI VINCENTI DI OGGI GIOVEDI' 26 OTTOBRE 2023

ore 13: 4 - 36 - 42 - 44 - 55

ore 20.30: 2 - 6 - 11 - 32 - 46

MILLION DAY EXTRA, I NUMERI VINCENTI DI OGGI GIOVEDI' 26 OTTOBRE 2023

ore 13: 7 - 16 - 34 - 52 - 54

ore 20.30: 5 - 24 - 39 - 42 - 45

MILLION DAY, LE ULTIME ESTRAZIONI

MERCOLEDI' 25 OTTOBRE Ore 13: 1 - 4 - 28 - 45 - 55 ORE 20.30: 14 - 15 - 22 - 30 - 44

MARTEDI' 24 OTTOBRE Ore 13: 2 - 27 - 29 - 35 - 36.

ORE 20.30: 23 - 30 - 38 - 44 - 50

LUNEDI' 23 OTTOBRE ORE 13: 13 - 25 - 26 - 43 - 52. ORE 20,30: 7 - 13 - 39 - 49 - 55

DOMENICA 22 OTTOBRE ORE 13: 17 - 28 - 40 - 53 - 55 ORE 20,30: 6 - 11- 20 - 35 - 40

SABATO 21 OTTOBRE ORE 13: 10 - 11 - 26 - 27 - 43. ORE 20,30: 15 - 19 - 24 - 30 - 33

VENERDI' 20 OTTOBRE ORE 13: 2 - 7 - 25 - 26 - 37 ORE 20.30: 10 - 11 - 20 - 28 - 51

GIOVEDI' 19 OTTOBRE ORE 13: 17 - 34 - 40 - 53 - 54. ORE 20.30: 12 - 21 - 28 - 29 - 44

MILLION DAY EXTRA, LE ULTIME ESTRAZIONI

MERCOLEDI' 25 OTTOBRE ORE 13: 9 - 20 - 29 - 39 - 44 ORE 20.30: 13 - 24 - 41 - 48 - 54

MARTEDI 24 OTTOBRE ORE 13: 3 - 32 - 37 - 41 - 52. ORE 20.30: 1 - 13 - 22 - 24 - 53

LUNEDI' 23 OTTOBRE ORE 13: 6 - 7 - 9 - 23 - 27. ORE 20,30: 16 - 18 - 24 - 38 - 54

DOMENICA 22 OTTOBRE ORE 13: 1 - 26 - 27 - 32 - 36. ORE 20,30: 1 - 14 - 26 - 29 - 47

SABATO 21 OTTOBRE ORE 13: 5 - 36 - 40 - 53 - 55. ORE 20,30: 4 - 18 - 26 - 27 - 35

VENERDI' 20 OTTOBRE ORE 13: 9 - 19 - 33 - 38 - 44 ORE 20.30: 15 - 19 - 41 - 49 - 53

GIOVEDI' 19 OTTOBRE ORE 13: 6 - 41 - 46 - 50 - 52. ORE 20.30: 2 - 14 - 22 - 45 - 54