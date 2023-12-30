Cinque numeri per un milione: Million Day e Million Day Extra, i numeri vincenti delle estrazioni di oggi, sabato 30 dicembre

Si gioca anche oggi con Million Day e Million Day Extra, il gioco che non conosce soste: anche oggi, sabato 30 dicembre 2023, un'altra (doppia) chance per tentare la fortuna e provare a centrare il supercolpo da un milione di euro. La prima estrazione alle ore 13 e poi, quella tradizionale, delle 20,30 che potrete seguire in diretta su corriereadriatico.it

Un paio di date da ricordare come quella del13 aprile scorso quando la fortuna ha baciato le Marche: un ignoto giocatore ha vinto un milione di euro al Risto Bar di Gagliole in provincia di Macerata.

E quella di domenica 17 dicembre quando è stata centrata una vincita da 100.000€ con l’estrazione delle 13:00 del MillionDay. Sono 21 le vincite dall’inizio dell’anno

Al Million Day e Million Day-Extra comunque non si vince solo indovinando i cinque numeri estratti per ognuno dei giochi, ma anche con 4, 3 e 2. Per tentare la buona sorte basta un euro, ma si possono sviluppare anche sistemi fino ad un massimo di 9 numeri.

Segui allora in diretta l'estrazione di oggi, sabato 30 dicembre 2023, alle 13 e poi alle 20.30 su www.corriereadriatico.it.



MILLION DAY I NUMERI VINCENTI DI OGGI SABATO 30 DICEMBRE 2023

ore 13: 16- 19- 35 - 51 - 52

ore 20.30:



MILLION DAY EXTRA, I NUMERI VINCENTI DI OGGI SABATO 30 DICEMBRE 2023

ore 13: 20 - 22 - 26 - 31 - 44

ore 20.30:



MILLION DAY, LE ULTIME ESTRAZIONI

VENERDI' 29 DICEMBRE ORE 13: 4 - 25 - 26 - 32 - 54 ORE 20.30 16 - 21 - 35 - 40 - 42

GIOVEDÌ 28 DICEMBRE ORE 13: 10 - 25 - 28 - 32 - 41.

ORE 20.30: 7 - 9 - 10 - 13 - 26

MERCOLEDÌ 27 DICEMBRE ORE 13: 5 - 20 - 26 - 37 - 49. ORE 20.30: 6 - 16 - 26 - 29 - 42

MARTEDÌ 26 DICEMBRE ORE 13: 8 - 15 - 22 - 34 - 52. ORE 20.30: 15 - 22 - 26 - 44 - 47

LUNEDI' 25 DICEMBRE ORE 13: 4 - 11 - 21 - 35 - 45 . ORE 20,30: 13 - 30 - 42 - 43 - 48

DOMENICA 24 DICEMBRE ORE 13: 3-49-51-53-54 . ORE 20,30: 7 - 18 - 31 - 42 - 46

SABATO 23 DICEMBRE 2023 ORE 13: 11- 12- 15 - 38 - 43 ORE 20.30: 16 - 37 - 39 - 40 - 54

VENERDÌ 22 DICEMBRE ORE 13: 18 - 22 - 36 - 38 - 44. ORE 20.30: 8 - 12 - 33 - 39 - 41

MILLION DAY EXTRA, LE ULTIME ESTRAZIONI

VENERDI' 29 DICEMBRE ORE 13: 12 - 23 - 36 - 41 - 44 ORE 20.30: 12 - 13 - 17 - 28 - 45

GIOVEDÌ 28 DICEMBRE ORE 13: 4 - 17 - 23 - 34 - 46. ORE 20.30: 2 - 14 - 33 - 48 - 53

MERCOLEDÌ 27 DICEMBRE ORE 13: 1 - 15 - 25 - 32 - 41. ORE 20.30: 4 - 5 - 7 - 18 - 27

MARTEDÌ 26 DICEMBRE ORE 13: 3 - 12 - 14 - 21 - 47. ORE 20.30: 19 - 29 - 30 - 32 - 52

LUNEDI' 25 DICEMBRE ORE 13: 7 - 15 - 26 - 40 - 44. ORE 20,30: 6 - 21 - 29 - 32 - 47

DOMENICA 24 DICEMBRE ORE 13: 7-14-44-46-50. ORE 20,30: 9 - 21 - 23 - 24 - 43

SABATO 23 DICEMBRE ORE 13: 3 - 7 - 17 - 39 - 49 ORE 20.30: 3 - 12 - 15 - 25 - 53

VENERDÌ 22 DICEMBRE ore 13: 6 - 23 - 35 - 39 - 47. ORE 20.30: 1 - 10 - 11 - 21 - 35

GIOVEDI' 21 DICEMBRE ORE 13: 10 - 14 - 17 - 26 - 41 ORE 20.30: 9 - 25 - 31 - 32 - 33