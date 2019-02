Instagram, cìè un un bug che fa perdere i follower: ecco cosa sta succedendo

We’re aware of an issue that is causing a change in account follower numbers for some people right now. We’re working to resolve this as quickly as possible. — Instagram (@instagram) 13 febbraio 2019

Update: we’re expecting to have this issue resolved by 9 a.m. PST tomorrow. We understand this is frustrating, and our team is hard at work to get things back to normal. — Instagram (@instagram) 13 febbraio 2019

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA