Morto Gavin MacLeod, il capitano Stubing di “Love Boat”: aveva 90 anni

Attualità
Domenica 30 Maggio 2021
Morto Gavin MacLeod, il capitano Stubind di Love Boat : aveva 90 anni

È morto Gavin MacLeod, l'attore che interpretava il capitano Merrill Stubing in Love Boat. Aveva 90 anni. MacLeod, una presenza familiare nei salotti americani dal 1970 al 1987 grazie a spettacoli di alto livello, è morto «sabato nella sua casa di Palm Desert», hanno detto i parenti.

Evidentemente abbastanza «a suo agio in mare», MacLeod ha anche interpretato il marinaio Joseph "Happy" Haines nella sitcom della ABC degli anni '60 McHale's Navy (sebbene fosse infelice in quello spettacolo) ed è stato un attore di supporto in due notevoli film a tema nautico - Operation Petticoat (1959), con Cary Grant e Tony Curtis, e The Sand Pebbles di Robert Wise (1966), con Steve McQueen.

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

ATTUALITà

VIDEO PIu VISTO

GUIDA ALLO SHOPPING

LE NEWS PIÚ LETTE