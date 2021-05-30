Morto Gavin MacLeod, il capitano Stubing di “Love Boat”: aveva 90 anni

È morto Gavin MacLeod, l'attore che interpretava il capitano Merrill Stubing in Love Boat. Aveva 90 anni. MacLeod, una presenza familiare nei salotti americani dal 1970 al 1987 grazie a spettacoli di alto livello, è morto «sabato nella sua casa di Palm Desert», hanno detto i parenti.

Gavin MacLeod, the good-guy actor who played news writer Murray Slaughter on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Captain Merrill Stubing on The Love Boat, has died. He was 90. https://t.co/Ve8MEGhsoN

Evidentemente abbastanza «a suo agio in mare», MacLeod ha anche interpretato il marinaio Joseph "Happy" Haines nella sitcom della ABC degli anni '60 McHale's Navy (sebbene fosse infelice in quello spettacolo) ed è stato un attore di supporto in due notevoli film a tema nautico - Operation Petticoat (1959), con Cary Grant e Tony Curtis, e The Sand Pebbles di Robert Wise (1966), con Steve McQueen.

Gavin MacLeod will always be a member of our family and the best neighbor anyone could ever have. Our hearts are aching, we will miss him terribly and love him forever. Godspeed, dear friend.💔💙 pic.twitter.com/jN7wE4M7Be

— Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) May 29, 2021