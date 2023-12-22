Million Day e Million Day Extra, scopri i numeri vincenti delle estrazioni di oggi, venerdì 22 dicembre

Caccia ai numeri vinenti. Numeri del Million Day e Million Day Extra, il gioco che non conosce soste: anche oggi, venerdì 22 dicembre, un'altra (doppia) chance per tentare la fortuna con Million Day e Million Day Extra e centrare il supercolpo da un milione di euro. La prima estrazione alle ore 13 e poi, quella tradizionale, delle 20,30 per provare a centrare il bersaglio grosso.

Potrete seguire le due estrazioni in diretta su corriereadriatico.it nel consueto appuntamento con i due giochi che permettono di vincere un milione di euro indovinando i cinque numeri estratti.

Il 13 aprile scorso la fortuna ha baciato le Marche: un ignoto giocatore ha vinto un milione di euro al Risto Bar di Gagliole in provincia di Macerata.

Martedì 5 dicembre, nuova vincita da 1.000.000€ con l’estrazione delle 20:30 del MillionDay.

Sono 273 le vincite milionarie dal lancio del MillionDay.

Al Million Day e Million Day-Extra comunque non si vince solo indovinando i cinque numeri estratti per ognuno dei giochi, ma anche con 4, 3 e 2. Per tentare la buona sorte basta un euro, ma si possono sviluppare anche sistemi fino ad un massimo di 9 numeri.

Segui allora in diretta l'estrazione di oggi, venerdì 22 dicembre 2023, alle 13 e poi alle 20.30 su www.corriereadriatico.it.



MILLION DAY I NUMERI VINCENTI DI OGGI VENERDI' 22 DICEMBRE 2023

ore 13:

ore 20.30:



MILLION DAY EXTRA, I NUMERI VINCENTI DI OGGI VENERDI' 22 DICEMBRE 2023

ore 13:

ore 20.30:

MILLION DAY, LE ULTIME ESTRAZIONI

GIOVEDI' 21 DICEMBRE ORE 13: 1 - 40 - 46 - 51 - 55 ORE 20.30: 1 - 10 - 29 - 35 - 38

MERCOLEDI 20 DICEMBRE ORE 13: 17-40 - 43 -44 -51 ORE 20.30: 11 - 19 - 29 - 45 - 53

MARTEDÌ 19 DICEMBRE ORE 13: 6 - 32 - 43 - 44 - 47 ORE 20.30: 15 - 19 - 31 - 46 - 51

LUNEDI' 18 DICEMBRE ORE 13: 7 - 16 - 28 - 35 - 55 ORE 20.30: 11 - 15 - 25 - 41 - 54

DOMENICA 17 DICEMBRE ORE 13: 20 - 27 - 44 - 48 - 50.

ORE 20.30: 2 - 21 - 25 - 28 - 34

SABATO 16 DICEMBRE ORE 13: 14 - 15 - 17 - 21 - 38 ORE 20.30: 10 - 11 - 14 - 29 - 33

VENERDI' 15 DICEMBRE ORE 13: 6 - 27 - 38 - 41 - 48 ORE 20.30: 31 - 33 - 38 - 39 - 49

GIOVEDÌ 14 DICEMBRE ORE 13: 1 - 6 - 33 - 40 - 49. ORE 20.30: 7 - 25 - 44 - 47 - 49

MERCOLEDI' 13 DICEMBRE ORE 13: 14 - 19 - 33 - 40 - 49. ORE 20.30: 6 - 22 - 27 - 29 - 35

MILLION DAY EXTRA, LE ULTIME ESTRAZIONI

GIOVEDI' 21 DICEMBRE ORE 13: 10 - 14 - 17 - 26 - 41 ORE 20.30: 9 - 25 - 31 - 32 - 33

MERCOLEDI 20 DICEMBRE ore 13: 18-24-34 - 46 -52 ore 20.30: 5 - 17 - 36 - 41 - 48

MARTEDÌ 19 DICEMBRE ore 13: 10 - 18 - 36 - 40 - 49 ore 20.30: 18 - 23 - 28 - 39 - 41

LUNEDI' 18 DICEMBRE ORE 13: 2 - 5 - 14 - 26 - 34 ORE 20.30: 9 - 12 - 31 - 44 - 50

DOMENICA 17 DICEMBRE ORE 13: 7 - 10 - 30 - 35 - 41. ORE 20.30: 3 - 8 - 23 - 35 - 45

SABATO 16 DICEMBRE ORE 13: 4 - 27 - 46 - 49 - 50 ORE 20.30: 5 - 6 - 7 - 31 - 34

VENERDI' 15 DICEMBRE ORE 13: 3 - 12 - 14 - 30 - 35 ORE 20.30: 7 - 20 - 30 - 35 - 41

GIOVEDÌ 14 DICEMBRE ORE 13: 3 - 25 - 43 - 51 - 54. ORE 20.30: 9 - 35 - 41 - 51 - 54

MERCOLEDI' 13 DICEMBRE ORE 13: 7-10- 21-39 - 41. ORE 20,30: 12 - 19 - 37 - 38 - 53