LEGGI L'EDIZIONE DIGITALE
Estrazioni Lotto e Superenalotto di oggi, sabato 10 marzo: ecco i numeri vincenti
Appena concluse le estrazioni del Lotto e Superenalotto di oggi, sabato 10 marzo. Su Leggo ecco i numeri vincenti e la combinazione del 10eLotto. Nessun 6 né 5+1: il Jackpot sale così a 112 milioni e 700 mila euro. C'è anche l'estrazione odierna di VinciCasa.
Estrazioni Lotto di giovedì 8 marzo. Superenalotto, nessun 6 né 5+
LOTTO, I NUMERI ESTRATTI
BARI 83 24 60 56 13
CAGLIARI 37 38 23 13 70
FIRENZE 80 79 89 56 31
GENOVA 52 15 6 76 82
MILANO 59 3 4 51 74
NAPOLI 13 49 85 57 2
PALERMO 16 31 80 44 60
ROMA 27 88 62 89 8
TORINO 31 59 83 89 25
VENEZIA 75 51 84 64 56
NAZIONALE 48 37 61 38 13
SUPERENALOTTO, LA COMBINAZIONE VINCENTE
11 15 42 64 82 84
numero Jolly 5
numero Superstar 78
10ELOTTO, I NUMERI VINCENTI
03 13 15 16 23 24 27 31 37 38 49 51 52 59 60 75 79 80 83 88
Numero Oro 83
Doppio Oro 83 24
QUOTE SUPERENALOTTO
Punti 6: nessun vincitore
Punti 5+1: nessun vincitore
Punti 5: ai 2 vincitori vanno 123.845,09 euro
Punti 4: ai 617 vincitori vanno 409,28 euro
Punti 3: ai 26058 vincitori vanno 29,15 euro
Punti 2: ai 439718 vincitori vanno 5,36 euro
QUOTE SUPERSTAR
5 stella: nessun vincitore
4 stella: ai 5 vincitori vanno 40.928 euro
3 stella: ai 86 vincitori vanno 2915 euro
2 stella: ai 1716 vincitori vanno 100 euro
1 stella: ai 11524 vincitori vanno 10 euro
0 stella: ai 26395 vincitori vanno 5 euro
ESTRAZIONE VINCICASA
11 28 34 36 40
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="it"><p lang="it" dir="ltr">Estrazione Vincicasa n. 69 di sabato 10 marzo 2018<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/vincicasa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#vincicasa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Leo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Leo</a> Bar, <a href="https://t.co/XHEan6lrA6">pic.twitter.com/XHEan6lrA6</a></p>— leobar (@LeoBar_Sulbiate) <a href="https://twitter.com/LeoBar_Sulbiate/status/972554451495002112?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">10 marzo 2018</a></blockquote>
<script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
Estrazioni Lotto di giovedì 8 marzo. Superenalotto, nessun 6 né 5+
LOTTO, I NUMERI ESTRATTI
BARI 83 24 60 56 13
CAGLIARI 37 38 23 13 70
FIRENZE 80 79 89 56 31
GENOVA 52 15 6 76 82
MILANO 59 3 4 51 74
NAPOLI 13 49 85 57 2
PALERMO 16 31 80 44 60
ROMA 27 88 62 89 8
TORINO 31 59 83 89 25
VENEZIA 75 51 84 64 56
NAZIONALE 48 37 61 38 13
SUPERENALOTTO, LA COMBINAZIONE VINCENTE
11 15 42 64 82 84
numero Jolly 5
numero Superstar 78
10ELOTTO, I NUMERI VINCENTI
03 13 15 16 23 24 27 31 37 38 49 51 52 59 60 75 79 80 83 88
Numero Oro 83
Doppio Oro 83 24
QUOTE SUPERENALOTTO
Punti 6: nessun vincitore
Punti 5+1: nessun vincitore
Punti 5: ai 2 vincitori vanno 123.845,09 euro
Punti 4: ai 617 vincitori vanno 409,28 euro
Punti 3: ai 26058 vincitori vanno 29,15 euro
Punti 2: ai 439718 vincitori vanno 5,36 euro
QUOTE SUPERSTAR
5 stella: nessun vincitore
4 stella: ai 5 vincitori vanno 40.928 euro
3 stella: ai 86 vincitori vanno 2915 euro
2 stella: ai 1716 vincitori vanno 100 euro
1 stella: ai 11524 vincitori vanno 10 euro
0 stella: ai 26395 vincitori vanno 5 euro
ESTRAZIONE VINCICASA
11 28 34 36 40
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="it"><p lang="it" dir="ltr">Estrazione Vincicasa n. 69 di sabato 10 marzo 2018<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/vincicasa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#vincicasa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Leo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Leo</a> Bar, <a href="https://t.co/XHEan6lrA6">pic.twitter.com/XHEan6lrA6</a></p>— leobar (@LeoBar_Sulbiate) <a href="https://twitter.com/LeoBar_Sulbiate/status/972554451495002112?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">10 marzo 2018</a></blockquote>
<script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
Sabato 10 Marzo 2018, 16:27 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 10-03-2018 22:34
DIVENTA FAN DEL CORRIERE ADRIATICO