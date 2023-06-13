La Geo Barents attesa ad Ancona: soccorse 38 persone in acque internazionali. I dettagli

ANCONA- La Geo Barents è diretta ad Ancona. La nave di ricerca e soccorso di Medici Senza Frontiere, che ha da poco soccorso 38 persone in acque internazionali, sarebbe attesa nel porto dorico per la giornata di giovedì 15 giugno.

Recuperato anche un minore

Nelle operazioni di recupero sarebbe stato salvato anche un minore non accompagnato.

Al momento non ci sono altri dettagli.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">🔴 BREAKING NEWS<br><br>After an alert from <a href="https://twitter.com/alarm_phone?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@alarm_phone</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GeoBarents?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GeoBarents</a> rescued 38 people including an unaccompanied minor.<br><br>They were found in distress on an unseaworthy small fiberglass boat located in the international waters in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/centralmed?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#centralmed</a>.<a href="https://twitter.com/seawatch_intl?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@seawatch_intl</a> provided aerial support <a href="https://t.co/dFAZzlcRIj">pic.twitter.com/dFAZzlcRIj</a></p>— MSF Sea (@MSF_Sea) <a href="https://twitter.com/MSF_Sea/status/1668297937288396801?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 12, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>