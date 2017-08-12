«Non ho tradito il mio fidanzato»:
Adriana Lima si difende su Instagram

«Non ho tradito il mio fidanzato»: Adriana Lima si difende su Instagram
«Non ho tradito il mio fidanzato». Adriana Lima, la super top model si difende su Instagram e risponde con un post alle accuse di ttadimento rivolte da alcuni giornali turchi che hanno pubblicato alcune sue immagini in atteggiamenti intimi con un altro uomo. La Lima, 35 anni, fidanzata con lo scrittore di successo Metin Hara si è difesa sui social ha ripostato l’immagine incriminata sul suo account e ha scritto: «Sappiate che in quest’immagine sono in compagnia di Miltiadis Kastanis, un mio caro amico omosessuale. Vi chiedo semplicemente di rispettare la mia privacy e quella del mio compagno Metin e di smettere di creare notizie false. Vi chiedo anche di accettare il fatto che stiamo assieme e siamo molto felici».
 
 

Today, I come here to use Instagram as a platform of the truth. As you see in the picture above, in which I do not understand clearly the Turkish language, but heard that there is rumors circulating around about me and my loyalty toward my love Metin, and yes I said my love. For your knowledge the man next to me is my gay friend @mkastanis yes I said gay friend and part of my family. The reason I felt in love with Turkey it was that I felt so much love from this country and it's people. So I ask please respect my and Metin's private life and kindly stop creating fake news. This has been going on since the minute me and Metin started dating. I ask you to accept the fact that me and him are happily together and in love. As for my love for this country it did not change. Thank you for your understanding. Love you all with my heart and can't wait to be back ❤️

Un post condiviso da Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) in data:

 
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

Sabato 12 Agosto 2017, 11:44 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 12-08-2017 12:07

