«Non ho tradito il mio fidanzato»: Adriana Lima si difende su Instagram

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

«Non ho tradito il mio fidanzato». Adriana Lima, la super top model si difende su Instagram e risponde con un post alle accuse di ttadimento rivolte da alcuni giornali turchi che hanno pubblicato alcune sue immagini in atteggiamenti intimi con un altro uomo. La Lima, 35 anni, fidanzata con lo scrittore di successo Metin Hara si è difesa sui social ha ripostato l’immagine incriminata sul suo account e ha scritto: «Sappiate che in quest’immagine sono in compagnia di Miltiadis Kastanis, un mio caro amico omosessuale. Vi chiedo semplicemente di rispettare la mia privacy e quella del mio compagno Metin e di smettere di creare notizie false. Vi chiedo anche di accettare il fatto che stiamo assieme e siamo molto felici».